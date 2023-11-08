When Elon Musk bought Twitter a year ago, he said he wanted to create a “common digital public square.”

“That said, Twitter obviously can’t turn into a pitched battle from hell,” he wrote.

A year later, according to study after study, the platform has become just that. Rebranded as X, the site has seen a rise in hate speech. Millions of people have been exposed to misinformation about climate change. Foreign governments and agents have spread divisive propaganda with little interference.

Musk and his team have repeatedly claimed that these concerns are overblown. However, dozens of studies have shown the opposite, demonstrating an increase in harmful content.

The war between Israel and Hamas has flooded every social media platform with false information, but the conflict in particular has captured the extent to which X has become the kind of site Musk had promised to avoid when he took the reins.

"With disinformation about the Israel-Hamas conflict flourishing so dramatically on X," from Dewey Square Group, which tracks social networks.

Although it remains one of the most popular social networking services, people visited the site nearly 5.9 billion times in September, 14 percent less than the same month last year, data analytics firm Similarweb reports. Musk noted this summer that advertising revenue had fallen 50 percent. He blamed the Anti-Defamation League, one of several groups that have cataloged the rise of hate speech on X, for “trying to shut down this platform.”

But most of the problems arise from the changes Musk instituted.

Research conducted in part by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that anti-Semitic tweets in English more than doubled after he took the reins. A European Commission report found that contact with pro-Kremlin accounts grew by 36 percent in the first half of this year after mitigation measures were removed.

Musk disbanded an advisory board focused on trust and safety issues and fired scores of employees who dealt with them.

X is only behind Facebook’s 16.3 billion monthly visits and Instagram’s 6.4 billion visits, Similarweb reports.

Among his first acts as owner was to reverse bans on thousands of accounts, including those that had spread disinformation about Covid and the 2020 US presidential election. Perhaps the most shocking change under Musk has been to the blue popcorn that once They communicated veracity and denoted verified accounts. He made them available to any account for $8 a month. In April, he began removing blue badges from verified accounts. New accounts impersonating public officials, government agencies, and celebrities proliferated, causing confusion. The platform then rewarded those who paid for their blue labels by giving their publications greater exposure.

Musk has now run afoul of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, a new law that requires social media platforms to restrict disinformation and other violating content within the union’s 27 countries.

After war broke out between Israel and Hamas, Thierry Breton, a European commissioner overseeing implementation of the law, warned Musk in a letter published on X, saying the company needed to address “the violent and terrorist content that appears to be circulating.” on its platform.”

By: This article was written by Steven Lee Myers, Stuart A. Thompson and Tiffany Hsu.