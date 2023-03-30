More than a thousand people including researchers and managers in Silicon Valley, including the billionaire Elon Musk﻿, signed an open letter with a call to “pause” the development of powerful systems based on theArtificial intelligence to allow time to ensure its safety. “Systems based on artificial intelligence with human competitive intelligence – reads the letter – they can pose serious risks to society and humanity. Powerful AI-based systems should only be developed when we are sure that their effect will be positive and the risks will be manageable”. The signatories – among which stand out Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Andrew Yang, candidate in the Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential elections – decided to subscribe to the appeal after San Francisco startup OpenAI released a new model based on the GPT-4 artificial intelligence, much more powerful than the previous version, used to power the ChatGPT chatbot, which can generate text snippets from the shortest prompts.

MUSK AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WITH OpenAI – Just Elon Musk was one of the first investors of OpenAI and has served on its board for years. His car company, Tesla, is currently developing AI-powered systems to help implement self-driving technology. Musk announced in 2015 the founding of OpenAI, a nonprofit AI research company. In intention, OpenAI aims at the “development of strong artificial intelligence in a way that is safe and beneficial to humanity”. By making AI accessible to all, OpenAI intends to “counterate large corporations that can gain too much power through the possession of super-intelligent systems dedicated to profits, as well as governments that can use AI to gain power, but also to oppress the their citizens”. In February 2018, Musk then left the presidency of the company to avoid conflicts of interest with his role at Tesla, while remaining a donor.

MUSK, FROM PERSON OF THE YEAR 2021 TO ‘MOST EXASPERANT’ – From person of the year 2021 to ‘most infuriating’. Multi-millionaire, founder of Space X, explosive patron of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk has been and continues to be the subject of discussion for the media and experts in the various sectors in which the entrepreneur is involved. There is, for example, the irony of the New Yorker – which recently suggested an imaginative prize “for his constant but fruitless attempts to fill the open abyss of his soul with the attention of indifferent strangers” – or the more serious judgment of the Nobel laureate Paul Krugam, who branded Musk a “petulant oligarch”. “The truly privileged are surrounded by people who dare not tell them when they are behaving badly, so I am not surprised to see Elon Musk immolate his reputation – wrote the economist in an editorial in the New York Times, referring to his controversial and chaotic management of Twitter – the more interesting question is why we are dominated by these types of people, because clearly we are living in the age of petulant oligarchs”.

Beloved or hated, many were criticized by Time’s decision to nominate the billionaire visionary, then richest man in the world, person of the year in 2021 “for his ability to create solutions to an existential crisis, to represent the possibilities and dangers in the era of tech giants, to lead the most ambitious and revolutionary transformations”.

However, the recognition does not seem to have boded well for Musk, who – Twitter aside – closed 2022 with the stock of Tesla, the main nucleus of his wealth, which has lost more than 50% of its value since the beginning of the year. Of course, his over 183.6 billion dollars always place him at the top of the world plutocracy, but this year he had to cede the throne of the richest man in the world to Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Lvmh, who has billions has 186.2.

And according to some observers, Musk’s real “obsession” with Twitter, the social media platform that after long negotiations he managed to buy for 44 billion dollars, is having repercussions on the rest of the Musk empire and risks further compromising the Tesla brand, the electric car born as a symbol of environmentalism and social innovation. Perceptions of Tesla in November became “globally negative and partisan,” according to a December YouGov poll, also cited by Le Monde.

And in other surveys, dedicated solely to the American public, it can be seen how both in the last months of 2022, the favor towards the brand by Republicans grew and decreased by Democrats, mirroring the escalation of positions increasingly shifted to Musk’s right – who has never positioned himself as a neutral manager of the platform in recent months, but uses it to launch messages against the ‘wake’ culture to his 122 million followers here too, second after Barack Obama’s 133 million (progressive), against Joe Biden and family, the central bank and the anti-Covid measures.

Since October 2022 his handling of Twitter has been nothing short of turbulent: Musk has overseen the firing of more than half of the company’s global workforce, the relaxation of content moderation and the reintroduction of previously banned accounts – such as that of Donald Trump and right-wing extremists – which some groups say has caused a surge in hateful and offensive content on the platform.

Musk’s reign has also been marked by a faltering launch of the Twitter Blue subscription service and the flight of some advertisers who disagree with his “absolute free speech” policy. A policy that Musk has not failed to blatantly deny with the suspension of the accounts of journalists from the main US newspapers who usually write about him, accused of having revealed information about his position, endangering him and his family.

In short, with Musk Twitter, and its users, are on a roller coaster, up to the last surprise, that of the announcement that he will resign as CEO of Twitter, as soon as he finds someone “crazy enough to accept the job”. If he does, he will respect the wishes of users who 57% were in favor of his resignation in a survey he launched himself. Results that he had previously said he wanted to respect, but then questioning the result and then changing his mind again.