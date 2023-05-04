The heritage of King Charles III

There English royal family it has always aroused a timeless appeal, far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom. The vicissitudes, often stormy, on the dynamics, the secrets and “scandals” involving the Crown over the years they have helped to inflame the news and excite people everywhere. Now they all pop out details on the estate of the future king, Charles III, which will satisfy the curiosity of many about the wealth of the most “spied” family in the world.

According to what it says The sun 24 hoursThe patrimony of the Crown amounts to no less than 20.6 billion euros. For comparison, it almost corresponds to the GDP of Honduras. This massive wealth – tax free, he produced 408 million profits in 2022 – comes from: land, real estate and corporate properties grouped in three holdings Sui generis, so regulated by law: the Crown Estates, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall. In particular, to the future ruler the profits of the first two holdings are due (we are talking about 25% of the profits of the real estate, equal to 356 million euros). To his heir, the prince Williaminstead “stay” about 27 millioni.e. the profit of the Duchy of Cornwall.

The debtor you don’t expect: Elon Musk

Elon Musk he is for all intents and purposes among the richest (and most powerful) men on the planet, yet he also has debtsobviously towards luxury creditors, such as the United Kingdom royals. The Crown Estate (property of the Crown) did to him cause last January; or rather, she opened it against Twitterof which Musk is CEO, for having accrued arrears in paying the office rentals in Piccadilly Circus, former headquarters of the well-known social network. Debts are paid, no doubt. On the other hand, the Crown he certainly won’t have to “pull his belt” since he boasts 242 properties only on London soil and on a national scale, l1% of the whole of the UK. A dutiful clarification: these goods they are not the private property of Charles III, which is required to hand over the revenue to the British Treasury in order to get a grant back, but designed to remain stable at all times. According to estimates, in fact, it is as if every inhabitant of United Kingdom paid just under 1.50 euros for the maintenance of the future king.

Now the spotlight is on thewestminster abbey, in London, where Elizabeth II’s son will be crowned on Friday 6 May – the longest-serving queen in English history, who died just a few months ago – as “the new king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of the other fourteen realms of the Commonwealth”, as the label reads.

