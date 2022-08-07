The CEO of Tesla considers that a new console would not provide any added value.

Elon Musk is a person who needs no introduction, but what we do know is that he likes videogames and that has spoken wonders of Elden Ring. In a Full Send’s recent podcast Musk was asked if he was interested in release a console and his answer was quite blunt about it.

Elon Musk does not want to create a console because any added value would not addYour answer is a resounding “no”and moments later he explains that he’s not sure a new console add value to the market. The CEO of Tesla has given his opinion about the consoles considering them as “basically PCs”, so you don’t see a big difference between them. You can see at 2:22:00 that Musk answers the question they ask him.

At the moment, what Elon Musk does want is to make the Tesla a gaming place, Steam is his next step. The development of this feature is going well and may soon there will be a demo to check its operation.

Even so, last year a first Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay could be seen in a Tesla during the presentation of the Model S Plaid whose attendees were able to play the title. Musk assured that cars will have a level of entertainment and power similar to that of a PlayStation 5 can give

