The man who has had a Neuralink chip implanted in his brain moves his mouse with his mind. This was announced today, February 20, by Elon Musk, founder of the company that deals with brain-computer interfaces, returning to talk about the patient who had the technology implanted on January 30.”

“He seems to have recovered completely with no negative effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move it on the screen simply by thinking”, Musk's words, pronounced in a session on the social network while the company Neuralink, according to what 'Cnbc' online reports, was not immediately available for comment.

Now, Musk always illustrated, what you are trying to get from the patient is “as many button presses as possible with your mind”, then moving the mouse “left and right, up and down”, “clicking and dragging ” files or folders. “We are trying to make progress on that front.”

Neuralink has started recruiting for its first human clinical trial of a chip to be implanted in the brain in September 2023. Recipients of the 'call' are people with ALS or paralysis, quadriplegia caused by a spinal cord injury.

The company, speaking about the trial, then explained that it had received approval from an independent review committee, and from the first hospital site involved, to be able to begin recruiting for its first clinical study in humans, called 'Prime' (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface). “A groundbreaking experimental medical device study for our fully implantable wireless brain-computer interface,” he described it. Objective: to evaluate “safety of the implant and surgical robot” and “initial functionality of the interface, to allow people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts”.

The Prime study is being conducted under the experimental device exemption granted by the US regulatory body FDA in May 2023. To implant the chip, Neuralink relies on a surgical robot whose mission is to precisely and safely position the ultra-thin, flexible chip wires in a region of the brain that controls movement intention. In detail, as the company explains online, the implant created records neural activity through 1,024 electrodes distributed on 64 highly flexible and ultra-thin wires.