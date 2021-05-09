Elon Musk, president of SpaceX and the Tesla Electric Vehicle Company, said he did not rule out that the first unmanned flight to Mars would take place in 2024.

And Musk wrote on “Twitter”, in response to a question about plans to fly to Mars in 2026: “The year two thousand and twenty-four, and a unmanned flight has not been ruled out.”

Earlier, Musk announced a goal to start manned flights to Mars by 2026.

It is worth noting that “SpaceX” is designing a transport system, consisting of the fully reusable Super Heavy carrier rocket and the Starship spacecraft.

The system will allow the transfer of satellites, astronaut crews and cargo to near-Earth orbits, and to the moon and Mars.