In August of last year, when Elon Musk introduced the first Neuralink trailers, quite a few voices stated that they expected much more and that, therefore, they were disappointed. In the first instance it is understandable, because in the end what we were shown was a system capable of identifying some brain signals, thanks to the connection of small flexible threads with the cortical layer of the brain. Those were Musk’s plans?

Some, however, did see that ad with enormous interest, and if Neuralink was already showing us that, it was evident that they were already working on something more advanced, and that news could be expected within a reasonable time. News that could be related both to the “physical” part of Neuralink and to its software, a fundamental element, since many of the potential uses of the system depend on it.

And it didn’t take long for it to be. In a two hour meeting held last night at Clubhouse. in which Elon Musk has spoken, among other topics, about the current situation of Neuralink, and as revealed, «We already have a monkey with a wireless implant in its skull and tiny cables, who can play video games using their mind«. There are two remarkable advances that we can extract only from this sentence, and they are very significant.

On the one hand, of course, there is the mention that the new Neuralink implant is wireless. And it is that one of the points mentioned by experts is that the cables used so far pose a significant risk, since they can be a route used by pathogens to access the brain and cause infections in it. As the use of wireless systems progresses, or at least the number of those used can be considerably reduced, the risks in this regard are exponentially reduced.

Additionally, as the read capabilities of Neuralink’s wireless systems advance, chope that the device can access “deeper” regions of the brain, thus increasing the information that can be collected and, with it, the actions that can be triggered.

And the perfect example of this is the second part of the sentence, when he states that thanks to the same a primate has been able to mentally control a device to play. It follows that we are talking about some simple game, in fact then he mentioned that his plans are to ensure that two primates can play a game of Pong through Neuralink, that is, controlling the game directly with their brain signals.

You don’t have to let your imagination run wild to imagine a thousand possible uses for such a technology. Use Neuralink or a similar system to control objects and devices, directly with brain waves. Obviously it will still take time for this technology to begin to translate into concrete solutions for, for example, people facing various types of disabilities.

This is, I have the feeling, the main objective of a first phase of Neuralink, although that does not mean that everything will stop there (which is not little, on the other hand). And, of course, I am very curious to think about the possible uses of this mind-machine interface. What uses can you think of? How would you use this technology?