Elon Musk takes sides and asks to vote for the Republicans in the legislative elections

The richest man in the world, Elon Muskrecommended this Monday to vote for the Republican Party in the legislative elections to be held tomorrow in USAin a message addressed to “independent voters”.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, which is why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is DemocraticMusk noted on Twitter.

The businessman, now owner of the social network, stressed that convinced Democrats and Republicans never vote for the other side, so “independent voters are the ones who really decide who is in charge.”

In the past, Musk has repeatedly claimed who does not fully identify with any party and that in general he supports the more moderate factions of each side, but in recent months he has made it clear that right now he leans towards the republican views.

Last June, the billionaire already announced that he planned to vote for the Republican Party this November and has been very critical of the Democratic administration of Joe Biden.

His takeover of Twitter, in fact, has been widely celebrated in conservative circles, including former President Donald Trump and other Republican Party figures.

