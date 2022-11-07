Elon Musk takes sides and asks to vote for the Republicans in the legislative elections

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Elon Musk does not want more remote work in his companies.
Taken from Instagram
Elon Musk doesn’t want any more remote work at his companies.
The richest man in the world spoke about the mid-term elections this Tuesday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 11:24 AM
The richest man in the world, Elon Muskrecommended this Monday to vote for the Republican Party in the legislative elections to be held tomorrow in USAin a message addressed to “independent voters”.
(Read here: Why are the United States legislatures important for Colombia?)
“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, which is why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is DemocraticMusk noted on Twitter.
(See also: Mass layoffs on Twitter: Elon Musk reveals the reason for this situation)
The businessman, now owner of the social network, stressed that convinced Democrats and Republicans never vote for the other side, so “independent voters are the ones who really decide who is in charge.”
Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, which is why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic
In the past, Musk has repeatedly claimed who does not fully identify with any party and that in general he supports the more moderate factions of each side, but in recent months he has made it clear that right now he leans towards the republican views.
Last June, the billionaire already announced that he planned to vote for the Republican Party this November and has been very critical of the Democratic administration of Joe Biden.
His takeover of Twitter, in fact, has been widely celebrated in conservative circles, including former President Donald Trump and other Republican Party figures.
EFE
November 07, 2022, 11:24 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Elon #Musk #takes #sides #asks #vote #Republicans #legislative #elections
Leave a Reply