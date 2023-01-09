Elon Musk writes a Guinness World Record to his name that he probably would rather not have written to his name.

For many it is a great honor to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. Some people do the most bizarre antics to get into that book. Elon Musk doesn’t need that, of course, but he has now set a new Guinness World Record. Whether he likes it or not.

You may feel it coming, but it’s about the record “greatest loss of personal wealth.” Elon Musk has of course seen his assets shrink considerably in the past year. With that, he also lost his status as the richest man on earth last month.

According to Guinness World Records Musk has lost an estimated $182 billion since November 2021. That amounts to about 173 billion euros. With this, Musk easily passes the previous record holder. That was SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who became $58.6 billion poorer in 2000.

The fact that Elon Musk takes this dubious honor has everything to do with the share price of Tesla, which has been in free fall since September. That in turn has a lot to do with Musk’s Twitter adventure.

Despite his historic loss, Elon Musk is still the second richest man in the world. According to Forbes his net worth is currently $146.5 billion. So we don’t have to start a collection for Elon Musk for the time being.

Photo credit: Thomas Hawk

