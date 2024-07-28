Washington.- Elon Musk gave his support to the Venezuelan opposition one day before the presidential elections in which they seek to remove Chavismo from power.

“It’s time for the people of Venezuela to have the opportunity for a better future,” the tycoon said on his social network X. “Support María Corina!”

The Venezuelan opposition leader responded to the tycoon.

“Dear Musk, we Venezuelans are achieving extraordinary things. We are determined to live with dignity and prosperity and bring our families back home. Tomorrow brings a new beginning; Venezuela will be free!” he said.

Musk replied: I wish the best for the people of Venezuela!

Venezuela will hold elections tomorrow, with a contest between President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third term, and opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, who hopes to end 25 years of Chavista rule.

Polling stations will open at 6:00 a.m. local time and close at 6:00 p.m., although this period may be extended as long as there are voters in line.