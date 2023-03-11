Elon Musk supports the Dutch farmers in their fight against Tjeerd de Groot and his companions (m/f/i).

The farmers are emerging as supermarket chains and are going wild again today with sledgehammer actions. Only then not the kind that gives you two veggie burgers for the price of one, but one that means Het Zuiderpark needs to be sown again afterwards. The aim is to change the nitrogen policy, with which the cabinet is … suffocating the country and in particular the farmers.

We have already discussed the differences between the Netherlands and banana republics such as Germany and Denmark regarding the selected standard values. In short: with us, farmers are allowed to emit much less than their colleagues (just) across the border. For a significant number of farmers, the targets set are in fact unattainable.

These farmers are now being moved to ‘voluntarily’ stop. However, D66 in particular makes no secret of the fact that the broom wants to keep the stick of forced buyout behind the door. The current coalition parties agree. As a result, the farmers themselves prefer an older West regime change to accomplish. In the meantime, the Dutch state has had water cannons brought in from Germany to ‘steer things in the right direction’.

Philosopher of law Eva Vlaardingerbroek recently posted a video online about how the government wants to close thousands of farms before 2030. South African Elon Musk may have thought that the Netherlands wants to cancel farmers and responds as follows on the video.

This is messed up and will not make a difference to climate! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Whose deed. Do you also agree with Elon? Let us know in the comments!

This article Elon Musk supports Dutch farmers appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Elon #Musk #supports #Dutch #farmers