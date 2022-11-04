Elon Musk has indicated that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will not be restored before the U.S. midterm elections next week, answering one of the biggest unknowns following his takeover of the social media company.

Musk confirmed Wednesday morning that “Twitter will not allow anyone who has been de-platform for violating Twitter’s rules to return to the platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.” Twitter’s billionaire owner had previously said that he would initiate a “content moderation board” and that no major content decisions would be made until it was in place.

Before acquiring Twitter last week, Musk had promised to roll back at least some of the platform’s content moderation policies and end permanent account bans. He also specifically said he would restore Trump’s personal account, who was banned from the platform shortly after the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol.

Trump, who has used Twitter to make news, attack critics and set the agenda in DC, said he was glad Twitter was now in “healthy hands” following the Musk acquisition, but said he would not return to the platform. Instead, he plans to stay on his own social network, Truth Social. Trump had tens of millions more followers on Twitter than on Truth Social.

Musk’s remarks suggesting delaying action against Trump and other banned accounts come as he is working to reassure users and advertisers, who account for 90% of Twitter’s revenue, that the platform will not become a “free hellscape.” for all “. Musk is also working with some urgency to increase Twitter’s revenue, including from a subscription product, after securing a significant amount of debt financing to pay off the $44 billion acquisition.

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, Musk said: “Twitter’s content moderation board will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence.”

In the days since Musk took over as Twitter’s de facto owner and CEO, the platform has faced a wave of hateful rhetoric and other toxic content, prompting protests from civil society groups and causing some advertisers to think twice about taking action. work on the platform. .

In his Wednesday tweet, Musk said he met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Color of Change, Asian American Foundation and several other groups to discuss “how Twitter will continue to fight hate and harassment and enforce its electoral integrity policies”.

On Tuesday, Twitter’s head of security and integrity Yoel Roth said on the platform that the company is “focused on addressing the rise in hateful conduct on Twitter. We’ve made measurable progress, removing over 1,500 accounts and reducing impressions on this content to almost zero.” Both Musk and Roth emphasized that Twitter’s policies have not changed since the acquisition.