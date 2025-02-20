The magnate Elon Musk, the right hand of the US president, Donald Trump, He suggested on Wednesday to bomb the Mexican cartels with drones of the drug, after the United States has declared them as terrorist groups.

Musk posted on his network X account the document that formalizes the inclusion of these groups in The terrorist list And the message added: “That means they are eligible for drone attacks.”

Specifically, the State Department appointed six Mexican cartels as terrorists: the Sinaloa Cartel, the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, the Northeast Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, the new Michoacan family and the United Cartels.

Also to the Venezuelan band of Aragua’s train and the Mara Salvatrucha Central American gang (MS-13).

The decision of the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is due to the executive order signed by Trump the first day of his mandate, when he ordered to declare as terrorists the drug trafficking cartels.

Mexico has opposed in recent years to the United States to take that step by fear that it will open the door to an American intervention in Mexican territory.

Several US media reported Tuesday that CIA drones have spied on organized crime in Mexican territory to detect fentanyl laboratories.

Asked about this issue, Trump justified the measure on Tuesday because, Mexico said, “it is largely governed by cartels.”

The Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Wednesday that the spy drones fly “under the request of the Government of Mexico” and said “not being afraid” of an invasion of the United States because it feels supported by the population.