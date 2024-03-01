EIn 2015, lon Musk and Sam Altman were among the co-founders of Open AI, the manufacturer of the artificial intelligence (AI) language model ChatGPT. However, Musk left the company in 2018, and the relationship between him and Altman has cooled significantly. Now things are escalating: Musk has sued Altman and is accusing him of breach of contract. Altman violated Open AI's founding agreement; the lawsuit even mentions “treason.”

At its core is the accusation that Open AI has subordinated its mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity to commercial interests. The software company Microsoft also plays a role in the argument, which entered Open AI in 2019 with an investment of billions and has since then further expanded its share. The lawsuit says Open AI is now a “de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft and develops AI “to maximize profits for Microsoft.”

Musk also puts the leadership drama surrounding Open AI last November in connection with his allegations. At that time, Altman was abruptly fired, the company's board of directors saying he had not been “consistently honest” in his communications with the board. His expulsion caused an outcry among investors and employees, and he was brought back after a few days. Some members of the board of directors who were in favor of Altman's dismissal left the company, but new members were brought in, including Bret Taylor, the former chairman of the online platform Twitter, which was taken over by Musk and has now been renamed X, and the former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.

Open AI has said goodbye to its founding philosophy

Musk now says in his lawsuit that the new board members were “hand-picked” by Altman and “approved” by Microsoft, describing them as “big fans of Altman” who lack expertise in ethical and regulatory issues surrounding AI.

The lawsuit also alleges that Open AI has abandoned the “open source” philosophy established at its founding, meaning that technologies are largely made freely available to the general public. Instead, the design of the latest language model is a “complete secret,” except for Open AI and presumably Microsoft. The lawsuit alludes to a heated ideological debate in the technology industry about the extent to which AI systems should be open or closed.

In addition to Altman, the defendants also include Greg Brockman, also a co-founder of Open AI and a close confidant of Altman, who today has the title of president in the management team. In the lawsuit, Musk highlights his importance in the history of Open AI. He describes himself as the “driving force” in the founding and says he financed the majority of the company in the first few years. In total, he invested $44 million in Open AI. Without Musk's contributions to its founding, Open AI would not have existed, the lawsuit says. Musk is not only a former companion of Altman at Open AI, but is now also a competitor. He founded a new AI company X.AI last year and used it to launch the AI ​​system Grok, which competes with ChatGPT.