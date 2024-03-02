The crusade of Elon Musk against artificial intelligence is enriched with a new important episode. The famous South African entrepreneur has in fact denounced OpenAIthe company that gave birth to ChatGPT, and its CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI is certainly no stranger to lawsuits and courtrooms: the company led by Sam Altman was in fact called into question by the New York Times for an alleged copyright violation and only last week AlterNet, The Intercept and Raw Story separately reported the company for similar matters.

The lawsuit brought by the Tesla CEO, however, is of a completely different nature.

Faithful to the line? Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Founded on December 10, 2015 as a non-profit company, OpenAI has literally revolutionized the field of artificial intelligence over the years, effectively becoming one of the main players in the technology market and acquiring, over time, more and more value and power. economically, to the point of becoming a fundamental partner for Microsoft.

Elon Musk was an early supporter of OpenAI and actively contributed to its foundation. In recent years, however, the multibillionaire has distanced himself from the company and shown growing hostility towards it, openly sharing his reservations, until last Thursday's breakthrough. See also Resident Evil: very low ratings for the new Netflix series judged bad by the viewers Musk has in fact filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in the San Francisco court. For the founder of SpaceX the company would have failed to comply with its founding principlesas stated in the complaint itself: “[…]OpenAI, Inc. has transformed itself into a de facto closed-source subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft. Under its new board of directors, it is not only developing, but actually perfecting an artificial intelligence to maximize Microsoft's profits, rather than for the good of humanity. This was a grave betrayal of the Foundation Agreement“.