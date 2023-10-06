Elon Musk and the singer Grimes. Getty Images

The tycoon Elon Musk and the singer Grimes, with three children in common, seem to be fighting a personal, legal battle and also, of course, over the story. The couple, who dated between (approximately) early 2018 and spring 2022, have three children together, and are in the midst of a battle to see who gets custody of them, where they live, and who their support depends on. If on Tuesday it became known that the 35-year-old Canadian artist had filed a lawsuit against Musk, three days later it became known that he arrived first: she reported her a month ago. However, it seems that they have reached an agreement in extremis who has avoided the trial that would decide the fate of his children and that was going to take place this Friday.

Grimes, 35, sued Musk, 52, in California on September 29, and only one sentence leaked from that complaint: that he had made “a request to establish a paternal relationship.” That is a legal figure for parents to recognize that their children are effectively theirs when they have not been married to their mother, as is the case of this couple and as happened a few months ago with Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, mother of your son. Once this “paternal relationship” is established, one can begin to demand custody, support, visitation regimes… However, now it has also been known that the mother has also demanded to have physical custody of the children and that she requested “an order of common removal” so that the children cannot leave California, where she resides. Musk lives in Texas, and with this he wants to prevent him from taking them.

More information

Although it seemed that Grimes had taken the first step (in fact, a few days before she had already let it slip on her that Musk had beaten him to it. This is attested to by a new complaint that was leaked three days after his complaint became known. As revealed by the media InsiderElon Musk filed a lawsuit against Claire Boucher (the vocalist’s real name) last month in San Francisco, specifically on September 7, more than three weeks before his ex-partner. It arrived on the 13th and she reported him on the 29th.

In the lawsuit, Musk also asked precisely to “establish a parent-child relationship” with the three children, in order to have access to them. In addition, the tycoon accused Grimes of having fled Texas and settling in California “in an apparent attempt to avoid the jurisdiction” of the southern state, Musk’s residence “for at least the last six consecutive months.” Although Musk was confident that they could decide the custody of the little ones —X Æ A-Xii (about three years old and called Mechanicus (or Tau, also born by surrogate and about a year old)—among them, wanted the Texas courts to make the decision if they couldn’t. According to his lawsuit, also leaked by Page SixGrimes has declared herself a non-resident in that State despite the fact that both of them and their children lived there, in the same house, during the months of May, June and July of this same year.

Grimes with Elon Musk at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. Charles Sykes (AP)

Finally, the two have reached an agreement that has prevented them from attending a hearing that was held this Friday and of which no details have been revealed. Neither of them wanted to expose their children or the case in public, and in fact the legal documents made it difficult to identify them, because they called each of them only by the initial of their middle names (R for him, Elon Reeve Musk; and E to her, Claire Elise Boucher) and they did not give those for the children. Musk, in fact, claimed in his lawsuit that the fact that the case and information about it were leaked “could endanger the health, safety and freedom” of both himself and Grimes and the children. However, everything has finally been leaked.

The couple’s chronology, the upheavals in their relationship, and their personalities make it difficult to predict what will happen in this case. In May 2018 they made their relationship public at the Metropolitan Museum gala in New York, and in May 2020 their first child was born under the controversial name of X Æ A-12, which they changed to X Æ A-Xii. A year and a half later, in September 2021, they announced that they were “semi-separated.” “But we still love each other, we see each other frequently and we are on very good terms,” he said then. Such good terms that they were about to have another child, a girl named Y, although secretly. Her birth was through surrogacy and occurred in December 2021 but it was known when she revealed it during an interview for Vanity Fair. They later had another son, Tau, as revealed thanks to a recent biography of Musk, a baby also born by surrogate.

Therefore, the couple’s relationship has continued to be one of comings and goings, even more so if last spring they lived together raising their children, three of the 10 that Musk has (five with his first wife and a year and a half-old twins together). to one of his employees). For the moment the situation between the two has been channeled and they have managed to reach a last-minute agreement. In any case, the man who bought Twitter and renamed it X seeks that the agreement be in writing and that the terms of the guardianship of the children be clarified. If the agreement they have reached today does not prosper, he will seek mediation, and if he does not achieve it, he intends for the matter to continue its legal course in Texas, including a trial.