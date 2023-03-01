You can also want too much, right? Elon Musk is being sued by its own shareholders.

Tesla’s story is a very special one in the auto business. Actually, Elon Musk is that knowledge in the pub who can seduce all women. You know, the kind of person who says he can court 12 women in one night. That turns out not to be true, because there were only 8. Yes, that’s less than bluffing, but still extremely impressive!

You can forget about this crazy analogy, but it’s more something for shareholders to keep in mind. Because despite Tesla’s many recent successes, Tesla shareholders are fed up. They are completely fed up with Elon Musk making promises regarding the FSD function of the cars that are not kept. In fact, they’re taking Elon Musk and Tesla to court because Tesla’s FSD carries serious accident and injury risks.

Personal smear

For a moment it seemed that it is a personal smear campaign and not so much a way to get back any money that may have been missed. But it’s not just character assassination. A group of shareholders have sued Tesla, Elon Musk and others within Tesla. They claim that they have been fooled for four years. That has cost them billions of euros.

The claim comes from a group of investors led by Thomas Lamontagne. We wonder if he still has a Twitter account. Lamontagne refers to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) reports on Tesla’s Autopilot feature.

Elon Musk sued

As a result, Tesla recalled 362,000 cars. Because Tesla doesn’t have the word recall in their vocabulary, they call it an ‘update’. Sounds better anyway. However, Tesla did not agree with NHTSA’s analysis, but they promise to make the necessary updates.

The investors are very angry about this. Because after the announcement of the recall, which should not be called a recall, the value of Tesla fell by 5.6%. That doesn’t sound very special, but in dollars it is still 38.6 billion that suddenly evaporated. That’s why Elon Musk is being sued. They do not mention how much money they have earned from Tesla.

