According to American media, Epstein would have introduced or tried to introduce Musk as a client of JPMorgan.

Victims of Epstein have filed lawsuits against JPMorgan, alleging that bank facilitated and profited from the abuse. The women assume that several banks knew about the sexual abuse and helped him keep supervisors away. The US Virgin Islands believes that the bank has in any case missed signals that the abuse took place on Epstein’s private island.