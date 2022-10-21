We have no crypto, shares in Microsoft or a fixed energy contract. So never take financial advice from us, but we think that garage companies and especially tuners will continue to farm in the near future. The range of nice new cars with a petrol engine is drying up, but there are still plenty of people who want to keep driving petrol (or diesel) and want to spice it up.

A new car on petrol or diesel is no longer a good idea, thinks well-known Twitterer Elon Musk. “I think the general public realizes that the world is moving towards electric vehicles and it’s even stupid to buy a new petrol car right now because the residual value of that petrol car is going to be very low,” Musk said. Business Insiders.

A new car is rarely an investment

There are, of course, two ways to look at this. A new car is rarely a good investment, because you always depreciate the most in the first few years. On the other hand, you could also say that there will be a scarcity if no new petrol and diesel cars are allowed to be sold in Europe by 2035. Incidentally, less than 6 percent of new sales in America are fully electric.

The question is also what the fuel prices will do in the coming years. If the price of petrol or diesel continues to rise and the purchase prices of electric cars continue to fall, it will at some point be smarter to buy an electric car. If it is precisely the energy price that remains high, then the tipping point can remain further down.