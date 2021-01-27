The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks were held on Wednesday, January 27, reports TASS with reference to the communiqué of the Turkish leader’s office.

They discussed cooperation in the field of space technology.

“During the talks, cooperation in various fields was discussed, including between companies and institutions of the public and private sectors in Turkey in the field of space technologies,” the communiqué says.

On January 8, the American company of entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the Turkish communications satellite Turksat 5A. The satellite, designed to provide digital television and broadband Internet services, will start operating in the second half of 2021. It will become the fourth Turkish spacecraft in orbit.

