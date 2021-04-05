SpaceX founder Elon Musk urged Russian engineers to strive to create rockets capable of multiple launches. Musk stated this in his Twitter…

Commenting on the publication of blogger Katya Pavlyushchenko about the Amur-LNG launch vehicle project, Musk noted that development is on the “right track.” “However, I recommend striving for complete reusability,” summed up the American entrepreneur.

Also in the comments, the billionaire answered the question of how long the Falcon 9 heavy-class rockets produced by the Musk company can be used. “For practical purposes, there is no limit” – said entrepreneur. However, Musk clarified that with each new launch, the rocket will become more difficult to maintain.

In February, it became known that the development of the Amur-LNG medium reusable rocket had been delayed. The Amur-LNG service life is up to 50 flights.