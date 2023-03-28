American businessman Musk said that US foreign policy is in decline

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk said that US foreign policy is in decline. This is how he commented on the Fox News TV story about the falling role of the dollar in international settlements. TASS.

The story was about the fact that China, through an active foreign policy, is strengthening trade ties with various states, including such large oil producers as Iran and Saudi Arabia. It was also noted that Beijing is switching to national currencies instead of the dollar in settlements with these countries.

“American foreign policy has fallen below the bronze level,” the businessman said.

Earlier, Elon Musk responded to the statement of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) about the reliability of the US banking industry. The billionaire assessed the state of the US banking system with the words “it couldn’t get any worse.” So he reacted to the Fed’s statement about the safety of this industry.