SpaceX founder and head of Tesla Elon Musk spoke about his mental disorder on Saturday Night Live. This is reported by TMZ.

According to Musk, he is the first host of this show with Asperger Syndrome, or at least the first to admit it. It is noted that this program is satirical and Max could not make this statement seriously.

Asperger’s Syndrome is a general developmental disorder characterized by severe difficulties in social interaction, as well as a limited, stereotypical, repetitive repertoire of interests and activities.