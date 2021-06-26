Multimillionaire Elon Musk has sold his property and is moving into a $ 50,000 prefab house on the premises of his space company SpaceX. About this entrepreneur told on Twitter.

The entrepreneur’s new 400-square-foot (37-square-meter) prefabricated home is what Musk called his main and only home. “My main home is literally a fifty thousand dollar shack in Boca Chica, Starbase, which I rent from SpaceX. It’s pretty cool, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the founder and head of Tesla, SpaceX, Boring company announced on his Twitter account his intention to sell the last house he owned in the United States, which was still rented out. Musk was glad that the house would be taken over by a large family. And on June 9, he announced that he got rid of all the houses except for one in the San Francisco Bay Area. Musk began selling houses in May 2020. He was going to keep only the shares of the company and sell the property.