The CEO of “Twitter”, “SpaceX” and “Tesla”, Elon Musk, said during his participation in a session within the activities of the World Government Summit 2023, that he works long hours that continue from waking up until bedtime.

Musk indicated that he sleeps only 6 hours at night, and that he works long hours from waking up to sleeping.

Musk said that his six hours of sleep makes him able to do a lot of work. And he works longer hours than most people.

In this context, Musk stated that he knows that these long working hours are not beneficial and suitable for everyone, and that he wishes to work fewer hours than that.