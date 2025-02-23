Elon Musk shows his Vox support for the next elections

Elon Musk is interested in European politics. Especially recent weeks, marked by this Sunday’s elections in Germany, which will be crucial for the extreme right in the continent if the surveys are fulfilled and alternative for Germany (AFD) manages to be the second force in the country. The technology magnate has campaigned in support of the ultras, especially in social networks, asking for their vote. But now his gaze has also put himself in Spain, specifically in the extreme right of Santiago Abascal. “Vox will win the following elections,” he said on the social network X.

The billionaire thus reacts to the words of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) agreed on the leader of the Ultra Spanish Party. Of course, without all right when pronouncing your last name. “The Spanish party leader Vox, Santiago Obiscal. Thank you, Santiago, thank you very much. You are doing a great job, ”he said, in a commented words on social networks.

In that same CPAC, Trump’s ex -analysis, Steve Bannon And Mexican producer Eduardo Verástegui did at the end of his speeches the Nazi greeting on stage, at the shout of “Fight, Fight, Fight” (fighting, fighting, fighting). These gestures caused that the leader of the Ultra French party, Jordan Bardella, canceled his assistance to the meeting. It was not so for Abascal, which in the front row appreciated Trump’s words.

But Elon Musk was not only limited to social networks to intervene in German politics. The businessman and billionaire Martín Varsavsky offered a tribune to Musk in the Sunday Welt am sontag Under the title ‘AFD only can save Germany’. A text that shook the country. The Varsavsky himself, who has reside in Spain for years, published on social networks his new goal: “Save Spain”, applying the famous magician of the Trump campaign (Make America Great Again) to Spain.

Precisely abascal was the Unique Spanish Spanish politician to Trump’s investiture. However, the Vox leader, who came as a representative of the Patriots European Coalition, was left without his photo with the now new US president.