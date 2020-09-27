The head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, showed a photo of the SpaceX Starship, which is being assembled with a tail for the first time.

“Tail of Starship SN8. The nose cone and nasal assembly are next week. SN9 next month. First flight of 15 kilometers, ”he wrote on his Twitter.

It is noted that the empennage will also be installed on the nose cone, which will be put on a flying prototype for the first time. The developers explained that the plumage will help the rocket return to Earth.

In addition, for the first time, not one, but three engines will be delivered to a prototype.

Earlier it was reported that SpaceX is preparing for a test flight at an altitude of 18.3 kilometers a prototype of the Starship spacecraft, intended for future flights to Mars.

Musk noted that SpaceX experts intend to conduct several firing tests of the prototype ship, after which it will be tested flight and return to Earth.