Elon Musk once again caused a sensation with a tweet. The Tesla boss shared a picture of his bedside table – with bizarre objects on it.

Munich – With an estimated fortune of 191 billion US dollars, Elon Musk is not only the richest man in the world, he is also considered one of the most dazzling personalities in the tech business. According to biographer Ashlee Vance, he fears that Google co-founder Larry Page could create an army of artificially intelligent robots that could destroy humanity.

Perhaps this fear is the answer to the bizarre objects lying on his bedside table. Musk, who wants to “go to war” against Apple as Twitter boss, shared a photo of it on Twitter. It shows two weapons, a water bottle, several cans of cola, a booklet and a Buddhist ritual object.

Elon Musk has two guns on his bedside table

the New York Post set himself the task of examining the strange objects closely. In the top left of the photo you can see a replica of the first US President George Washington’s flintlock pistol in a wooden box. On the inside of the box is an image of Emanuel Leutze’s painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River. Directly below is a model of the Diamond Black revolver from the video game Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Both guns are fake.

To the left of this lies a Buddhist amulet known as the Vajra Dorje. Vajra is Sanskrit and means “hard” or “powerful”. It denotes a ritual weapon that represents “indestructible power” in Buddhism. In Hinduism, it is considered one of the “most powerful weapons in the universe”. Dorje can be translated as “unbreakable”, “impregnable”, “permanent” and “eternal”. In addition, the Dorje in Buddhism symbolizes the male principle on the path to enlightenment. All attributes that the SpaceX founder likes to see himself adorned with.

Elon Musk Shares Nightstand Pic: What Does It Mean?

To the right of the revolver model are four open golden Diet Coke cans, a water bottle above them and a little book above them. Of the New York Post According to them, these are the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and “George Washington’s Code of Courtesy and Propriety in Society and Conversation.”

It is not clear what Tesla boss Musk wanted to do with the photo, nor whether it is even his own bedside table. He just wrote “My bedside table” for the Twitter photo. Musk is considered a gun advocate, we know that. Not what he was trying to achieve with his nightstand post. Likely to cause a stir, as he did with his cryptic Twitter purchase message. (mt)