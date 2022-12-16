The American entrepreneur seems to be feeling the pinch for the purchase of Twitter, so much so that he sold Tesla shares for a total value of about 3.5 billion dollars. The car company’s shareholders are concerned and the stock plummets to an all-time low

A decidedly intense period for the American entrepreneur, co-founder and head of Tesla. After the controversy over the purchase of Twitter, with the "cutting" of all top management and the singular management of the blue checks, the American entrepreneur has started selling Tesla shares in recent weeks. Not that this is new in absolute terms. However, the frequency and size of the amounts are worrying investors. Elon Musk has sold about 22 million shares, worth more than $3.5 billion, since the beginning of the week, according to an official document. The total of securities sold by Musk in this 2022 is about 40 billion dollars.

musk’s holding in tesla collapses — According to what was reported by Sole24Ore, which cites data from Refinitiv, Musk’s stake in Tesla is 13.4%, down from 17% a year ago. Operations that are having a certain specific weight, so much so that today Elon Musk, having lost almost 11o billion dollars of personal assets since the beginning of the year, is no longer the richest man in the world. Shareholders are very concerned about the Twitter affair; since the American entrepreneur took possession of the social network, the market capitalization of the American car company has been below the threshold of half a billion dollars, exactly as it was in November 2020.

twitter debt — The acquisition of Twitter, concluded for a figure of 44 billion dollars, was largely carried out "on debt", with interest rates rising. That's why Elon Musk has repeatedly tried to "break the bank". With this operation, Musk has added to Twitter's balance sheet a large amount of "expensive" debt due to the current high interest rates.