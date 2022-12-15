Taking over your favorite social media platform is expensive, so Elon Musk just keeps selling Tesla stock.

Elon Musk is inimitable. Because he’s not enough yet Tesla, Space X, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, in his immense wisdom, he decided to buy Twitter as well. You know, that social media platform that only has frustrated over-40s on it.

Even though Twitter’s heyday is over, Musk still had to cough up $44 billion for the platform. Whether that’s a good deal, we’ll leave in the middle. In any case, Elon Musk needed some money to pay for this purchase, because he sold a mountain of Tesla shares this year.

This week, the Musk has sold another large amount of shares. He sold some 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion. In total, he has already sold nearly $40 billion in Tesla shares. So that’s almost the amount he paid for Twitter.

Tesla’s share price has suffered considerably from Elon Musk’s Twitter adventure. The stock market value has been in free fall since September. With this, Musk also sees part of his assets go up in smoke.

This also means that as of this week, Elon Musk is no longer the richest person on the planet. He is now good for ‘only’ 161 billion dollars. He has been overtaken by Bernard Arnault, the man behind Louis Vuitton, among others. He currently has assets of $172 billion.

To say that Elon Musk is doing badly is also a bit exaggerated, but his wealth is dwindling. At least at the moment anyway. Who knows, Elon Musk has a genius plan with Twitter and he will soon be the richest man in the world again. You never know with Elon.

Photo credit: NVIDIA Corporation

