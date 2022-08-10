Billionaire said he will use the funds to strike a deal with Twitter if he is forced to do so by the courts

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric car company. According to Musk, the sale was motivated by the possibility of being forced by the courts to close a deal with Twitter.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners fail to materialize, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla shares.”replied the businessman to a user of twitter.

In others tweetsMusk confirmed the sale of the shares and even said he would buy them again if the deal with Twitter was not closed.

In April, the billionaire sold approximately $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock. After that, Musk said he had no more sales planned.

At the time, company investors heard by Bloomberg said they suspected Musk sold the shares to cover the $21 billion Twitter buyout funded from his personal wealth.

The acquisition of the platform for US$44 billion was approved on April 25. However, Musk announced the withdrawal of the purchase of the social network on July 8, when he stated that Twitter “violated various provisions of the contract” and that the company did not provide details about fake accounts and spam present on the social network.

Twitter is suing the businessman. The platform says “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”.

For the top of Twitter, the issue of fake accounts is nothing more than a distraction. THE big tech requires Musk to pay the agreed amount.