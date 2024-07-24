Home page World

From: Jana Staebener

What Elon Musk says is “untenable,” says an experienced psychologist. He explains the scientific facts about medication and transidentity.

Tesla founder and X boss Elon Musk, who is supporting Trump in the election campaign, spoke in an interview about his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. “No one explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilizing agents,” he said on Monday (July 22) at Daily Wire. “My son Xavier is dead – killed by the woke virus,” he said.

He vowed to destroy this “woke virus,” the billionaire and father of twelve children continued. He put forward the theory that “adults manipulate children who have a real identity crisis and make them believe they are the wrong gender.”

In doing so, Musk claims “things that are technically absolutely wrong,” says psychologist Udo Rauchfleisch BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. Rauchfleisch has been working with trans people (transgender) in research and psychotherapy for over 50 years and has written a book on the subject. “Social influences cannot create trans identity,” says Rauchfleisch. Against this background, Elon Musk’s statements about the “woke virus,” which allegedly led to his child’s transgender development, are “untenable.”

Psychologist: Elon Musk’s statement about puberty blockers is “absolutely wrong”

Of course, Elon Musk as a father can express his feelings about the Transsexuality of his child and also criticism of certain political issues “It becomes problematic, however, when a man with such great social influence misrepresents facts and makes unjustified accusations against the experts,” says Rauchfleisch BuzzFeed News Germany.

The statement that the puberty blockers given to his daughter were sterilizing agents is “absolutely false.” “Puberty blockers are used so that trans youths are spared from going through puberty,” says the expert. Voice breaking, beard growth, breast growth, and menstruation are all interrupted. “Giving puberty blockers does not constitute a decision about future development. It is not sterilization. After stopping the medication, puberty can be completed as normal.” An expert from the German Society for Endocrinology confirms this statement on BuzzFeed News-Inquiry.

The Reports from adult trans people According to the psychologist, all show that “in their youth they experience the perception of the physical changes during puberty as extreme stress and suffering.” “Often the only thing that kept them from committing suicide was the hope that later on they might physically adjust to their perceived gender,” says Rauchfleisch. Given his professional background, Musk finds it hard to understand why he would dismiss his own daughter’s suicidal tendencies as depression.