The figure known for his leadership in companies such as Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk is now seeking to recruit volunteers willing to undergo a brain chip implantation procedure developed by Neuralinkone of his least talked about but potentially revolutionary companies that has been in controversy recently.

Neuralink’s mission is a pioneer in the field of brain implants, seeking to establish direct communication between the human mind and computers with the aim of restoring mobility in people who have suffered brain injuries.

Neuralink’s recent advancements have been notable; The company has moved from theory to practice, conducting successful experiments on primates. More than two years ago, they shared a video on YouTube that showed a monkey playing the video game ‘Pong’ using only its mind.

This achievement was possible thanks to the implantation of a chip in the motor cortex region of the monkey brain. The implant, composed of 1,024 electrodes distributed in 64 ultra-thin and highly flexible threads, records and transmits neuronal activity, allowing movement control.

Despite Elon Musk’s efforts, doubts arise due to the death of monkeys involved in the experiment

In December of last year, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he considered the Neuralink device ready to be tested on humans, depending solely on the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Bloomberg predicted this approval would take six months, a prediction that came true when the FDA granted its approval in May.

Elon Musk is looking for volunteers willing to undergo the implantation of a brain chip developed by his company Neuralink.

However, doubts and concerns are raised about Neuralink’s research, as 15 of the 23 monkeys that participated in the experiments died or were euthanized.. The company admitted that eight of them had to be euthanized due to various complications, such as device failure or suspected infections related to the implants.

This background raises legitimate questions about the safety of human testing, as there is a risk of serious injury or even death to those implanted.

Despite these concerns, Neuralink has announced the opening of the volunteer recruitment process willing to receive the brain implant and participate in the tests.

“The study will be conducted under the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) granted by the FDA in May 2023 and represents an important step in our mission to create a widespread brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs.” , as stated by the company.

People eligible to participate in the study must suffer from quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (THE A). In addition, they must be legal residents of the United States and of legal age.

The study for which Elon Musk is recruiting will be carried out for a minimum period of six years, during which participants must attend nine evaluations in the first 18 months and then make another 20 visits over the next five years. . Additionally, subjects will be required to participate in a minimum of two one-hour sessions per week as part of the research.