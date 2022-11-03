Currently the world of the internet is in chaos, that is because Elon Musk has confirmed the purchase of Twitterso some users have moved to other platforms like Mastodon. And now that the businessman is established in his new business, he would be looking for a way to bring to life a social network from a few years ago.

As reported by the media Axios, Musk asked Twitter engineers to take a look at the old code base of Came. Another source also revealed that it “needs a lot of work” but the project seems to be underway anyway. So she would be looking to bring her back, since she is currently totally forgotten.

There is credibility to this report, as a survey was conducted in Twitter asking people if he should return it. The popular YouTuber MrBeast, He also responded by saying that “if you did that and they actually compete with tik tok, it would be funny”. Given this, Musk mentions that they would aim to go much further than what TikTok offers.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that for now there is one more controversy in Twitteras Musk it intends to charge users for having their account verified, something that many of the users are not accepting. Later, it has sought to reduce the price, and ensure that it will add many more benefits than just having the account with the blue check mark on its side.

Via: The Gamer

Publisher’s note: What will be the purpose of having Vine back? For now, everything is uncertain regarding the decisions that Musk is making. Hopefully it doesn’t bring the platform to ruin.