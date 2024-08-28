Washington.- Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has hired a Republican operative with experience in field organizing to help him conduct his political work, a move that suggests Musk is preparing to get more involved in Republican politics and specifically in getting out votes.

Chris Young, who most recently was a political officer at PhRMA, a pharmaceutical industry trade association that does grassroots organizing, has joined Musk’s team, according to three people familiar with the move who spoke anonymously.

The hiring reflects a less flamboyant approach to political involvement for Musk.

The Tesla, X and SpaceX boss has been a mercurial politician and philanthropic donor for years, frustrating some members of the conservative movement.

He has only a few key connections in Washington: Musk is particularly close to Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker, who is close professionally with Young.

Young worked for a trade group since 2020 after rising through the ranks of the Republican field organization.

He is a native of Louisiana and began his career working as a field organizer for former Governor Bobby Jindal before becoming national field director for the Republican National Committee during the 2016 cycle.

At one time, Young was the head of Engage Texas, a state voter registration nonprofit funded by major Republican donors.

Field organizing has been a priority for Musk, who likes that Young lives in Texas, during his recent involvement in political campaigns.

At one point, Musk privately ruled out TV advertising, arguing that donors should fund programs that convince voters, two at a time, to support Trump.

The role of “donor-advisors” is to be gatekeepers and counselors, and ultra-wealthy donors typically hire them when they are preparing to make significant, long-term political contributions.

Part of Young’s job will be to serve as Musk’s eyes and ears on the Super Pact that Musk started but has been plagued by turbulence.