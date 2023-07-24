Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 07/23/2023 – 23:45 Share

Elon Musk said on Sunday that he was trying to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds.”

In a post, the billionaire owner of the social media platform added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we will make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

+ Discover the main differences between Twitter’s competing networks

Musk posted an image of a flashing “X” and later, in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo would change, adding that “this should have been done a long time ago”. When accessing the site www.x.com the page is redirected to the current www.twitter.com.

Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its trading name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision of creating a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset”.

“That’s why we protect him so much,” he added.

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping to boost the meme coin’s market cap.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketers alike when Musk announced earlier this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day multiple accounts can read.

The daily limits helped rival Meta-owned Threads service grow, which surpassed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleging that the company owes at least $500 million in compensation to former employees.

Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half of its workforce to cut costs.