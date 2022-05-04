Musk seeks to increase the number of users of the popular social networking platform in the United States.

Musk said in a tweet that Twitter will always be free for regular users, but may charge a small fee for commercial and government use.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Since last month, Musk has been talking about a bunch of changes to Twitter. After his recent acquisition of the company, Musk said he wanted to improve the platform and add new elements.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing informed sources, that Elon Musk plans to make Twitter public company Again within three years of buying the social media company.

The newspaper report said that Musk told potential investors that he plans to organize Initial public offering To bring Twitter back to the public market.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high-ranking wealthy people about bringing more funding to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and linking less than his wealth to the deal.