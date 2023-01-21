It is estimated that the social network employed 7,500 people before the billionaire took over in October last year.

Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, said that the social network has approximately 2,300 active employees. He made the statement on Twitter himself this Saturday (21.jan.2023).

Musk released the number when he countered a publication that claimed that Twitter had gone from 7,500 to 1,300 employees. He also said that there are hundreds of employees working on the reliability and security of the platform.

The billionaire bought the social network in October 2022 and made several cuts in the staff, starting with the company’s top executives. The Brazilian team was also affected.

Initial estimates spoke of a 75% reduction in the total number of employees. At least 1,000 people would have resigned following an ultimatum from Musk.

He asked employees to sign a commitment letter committing themselves to an effort “extremely hardcore” and “working long hours at high intensity”. Those who did not sign would be fired. Musk also banned working from home for Twitter workers.