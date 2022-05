Billionaire Elon Musk says he was accused by Twitter’s legal department of violating a confidentiality agreement in the negotiation to purchase the platform. Musk tweeted Saturday (14) was reprimanded by the company’s lawyers scolded him for revealing details of the verification of bots – automated users – and fake accounts was 100,

“The Twitter department just called me to complain that I violated their confidentiality agreement by revealing the bot verification sample size is 100 profiles,” the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla posted on Twitter.

On Friday (13), Musk surprised the world by disclosing that the US$ 44 billion (about R$ 224.7 billion) agreement to acquire the platform was temporarily suspended. The billionaire’s claim was precisely that he was waiting for more information about the number of fake Twitter accounts. Hours after the suspension, Musk said he remained committed to the social media takeover, but his team would test “a random sample of 100 followers” to identify bots.

In early May, Twitter estimated that in the first quarter of the year about 5% of daily active, monetizable users were fake or spam. This was later re-evaluated, with the company admitting that the number could be higher.

The rebuke from Twitter’s lawyers was generated by a billionaire’s response to a question from one of his followers about what filtering would look like to identify bots. “I chose 100 as the sample size number because that’s what Twitter calculates

This Sunday (15), Musk tweeted again about the issue, saying he has not yet seen any analysis that shows that Twitter has less than 5% of fake accounts. In the sequence, the Tesla owner posted: “There is some chance of being more than 90% daily active users”.