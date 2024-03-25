Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 16:01

Billionaire Elon Musk made news about the capabilities of the brain chip developed by Neuralink, stating that the company will try to cure blindness. The businessman revealed on social media on Thursday, 21, that the company has already obtained promising results in tests with monkeys, stating that the technology allowed blind monkeys to regain their vision.

In a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter), Musk compared the initial stage of development of the chip, called Blindsight, to the graphical resolution of Nintendo's first games, however, he highlighted the promise of surpassing normal human vision in the future.

Blindsight is not the first brain chip created by Neuralink. The company has already developed something called Telepathy, which allows users to control computers with their minds. Musk previously announced a successful case, where a quadriplegic patient managed to move a computer mouse cursor using only his mind.

The billionaire also emphasized in the publications that none of the monkeys tested with the Neuralink device suffered serious damage. Previously, the company was accused twice of animal abuse.

With the approval of the first test by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year, Neuralink is moving quickly towards implementing its technology, already carrying out human trials. The standard procedure for Neuralink implants involves inserting 64 flexible wires into the brain, which allow brain signals to be recorded and transmitted to an application.

*Alice Labate is an intern under the supervision of editor Bruno Romani