Elon Musk gave few clues about how his new artificial intelligence company, called xAI, will work during a presentation held on Friday (14), but he stressed that the tool will not be trained to be politically correct.

Musk has stated that xAI intends to compete with OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. However, the billionaire, in the almost two-hour presentation, did not give any concrete information about the types of tools that xAI will offer, when it will start offering services, who will be able to access it or whether it will be free. He also didn’t give any visual demonstrations of how xAI will work.

However, Musk drew a comparison to popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard or Bing, which do not respond to user questions if they think they are racist, violent or hateful, which Musk says shows that they are programmed to be politically correct.

“I think there’s a significant danger in training an AI to be politically correct, or in other words, training it not to say what it really thinks is true,” Musk said in the company’s presentation on the Twitter Spaces chat. social which he has also owned since October last year.

To clarify his opinion, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla also used the example of the film “2001: A Space Odyssey”, by Stanley Kubrick, and said that in this adventure things started to go wrong when the supercomputer Hal 9000 was asked to to lie.

The entrepreneur used the launch to introduce the 11 men behind xAI, several of whom have worked for industry-leading companies such as OpenAI, DeepMind and Microsoft. Musk and his team have stressed on multiple occasions that AI regulation will be critical for them, but haven’t detailed how this will be done concretely, especially as regulation is still in its infancy, despite numerous calls for some kind of international code.

Other pillars of xAI will be the creation of a safer AI, “as curious as possible and that seeks the truth”, as the ultimate goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.