Tesla, an American manufacturer of electric vehicles, has been recognized as the company with the highest added value in the automotive sector. According to billionaire Elon Musk, the company’s chief executive, the differential that drives this success is the “autonomy” of the company’s vehicles. According to him, this feature has been a determining factor for Tesla’s consolidation as market leader.

Tesla currently has a market value of approximately $800 billion and is planning to build a new factory in Europe. This expansion was discussed during a meeting between Elon Musk and French President Emmanuel Macron, marking the second meeting between the two in a few weeks.

Although Tesla is recognized as one of the most advanced automakers in terms of vehicle autonomy, the company continues to seek to achieve full autonomous driving capability in its models. Level 5 autonomy, also known as “full autonomy”, is the stage at which a vehicle can operate without human intervention, but this technology is not yet available on the market.

Despite this, Elon Musk maintains his confidence in Tesla’s ability to revolutionize the automotive sector and believes that the issue of full autonomy will be resolved “soon”, which in practice could result in a few years. The most advanced autonomy system offered by Tesla is the “Full Self-Driving” (Totally Autonomous Direction, in free translation), but the manufacturer emphasizes that the vehicles still require human intervention for certain commands.

Tesla x Toyota

Elon Musk does not shy away from controversy and recently sent a message to Toyota through Twitter, a social network owned by him, suggesting that the Japanese automaker adopt Tesla’s electric chargers for its electric vehicles.

This proposal comes at a time when automakers such as Ford and General Motors have already shown interest in cooperating with Tesla, while Toyota has been more resistant to the idea. Via Twitter, Musk wrote: “They [Toyota] should join the NACS coalition!” referring to Tesla electrical connectors.























