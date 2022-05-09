Elon Muskcurrent owner of the social network, Twitterreturned to monopolize the eyes of netizens by sliding the possibility of his death.

“If I die under circumstances mysteriousit is a pleasure to have met them”, he shared on Twitter.

The tweet, posted at 7:51 p.m. two hours later, had more than 40,000 responses and almost 60,000 retweets.

“You will not die. The world needs you to reform it”, were some of the answers. Other users, on the other hand, hinted at the possibility that these messages were related to the amount of classified information to which the billionaire could hypothetically have access. “Wait… what do you know about Hillary Clinton?” @TimRunsHisMouth replied.

Who did not like the tone of the message at all was his mother, Maye Musk. “Not funny,” she tweeted. “I’m sorry! I will do my best to stay alive,” replied the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

All this within the framework of the celebration of the Mother’s day in United States. Maye Musk had previously shared a message of love for her children mentioning how lucky she felt to be her mother.

Many users insisted on the possibility that someone was endangering the integrity by Elon

“Tell us who you think is after you. He is domestic or foreign,” tweeted @AlxTraderTD.

Musk recently addressed the platform not as a user but as owner expressing to the tweeting community the following: “I hope that even my worst critics continue to Twitterbecause that means freedom of expression”.

There is no certainty about some type of threat that Elon Musk could have received, what is a reality is that the billionaire is capable of shaking the waters of social networks and public opinion with a single tweet.

