On December 2, American entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi published internal company documents on the social network, which contain information about the incident with the laptop of the son of US President Joe Biden Hunter.

According to Musk, some of the facts were double-checked before publication.

In the first post of the exposé, Taibbi points out that the Speech Control feature originally created by Twitter to combat spam and financial scams has often been used for political purposes. At the same time, in 2020, the removal of tweets for political orders has become commonplace.

The journalist showed a photo of the correspondence in which a representative of the US Democratic Party asked the leadership of the social network to delete several tweets. In a follow-up post, Taibbi shared a photo confirming that any user’s account could have been deleted or viewed at the request of a political party.

According to the investigation, in 2020 such censorship tools were available to both Democrats and Republicans, although the Democratic Party had greater technical and other capabilities. Twitter, in turn, processed all requests from the authorities.

It is noted that the tools of such censorship were most massively used in the story of the son of US President Hunter Biden. In October 2020 the newspaper new york post published an exposé of Biden Jr. using information found in secret emails on his laptop.

“Twitter has taken emergency action to hide this story by removing links and posting warnings that (this information) may be ‘unsafe’. They even blocked direct transmission via messages, and such a tool is only for exceptional cases, for example, in relation to child pornography,” Taibbi emphasized.

As Twitter executive director of public policy Caroline Strom explained at the time, the posts were blocked for violating company policy due to “illegally obtained material.” Taibbi claims that the decision on Hunter Biden’s personal materials was made at the highest level, but ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was not aware of the situation.

In March, it was reported that a report published by the New York Times confirmed the authenticity of incriminating emails that were discovered in 2020 on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Correspondence confirms that the son of the President of the United States used his political influence in foreign business relations.

The experts also established the authenticity of the letters and photographs that were contained in Hunter’s laptop. The man is suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution.

On October 14, former White House employee during the Ronald Reagan administration, political commentator Paul Craig Roberts, told Izvestia that Hunter Biden could be charged with tax crimes and false testimony when buying weapons. He believes that nothing threatens his father’s political career, since the FBI will not risk investigating more serious crimes.