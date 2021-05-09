On Saturday night, May 8, a new edition of the live comedy program Saturday Night Live was broadcast. On this occasion, the space had the participation of Elon musk as host. The surprise of the night was when revealed in his opening monologue that he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

The founder of the large companies Tesla Neuralink and SpaceX appeared on the scene in a black suit and somewhat nervous. Within seconds of starting the presentation, Musk confessed to the audience the unknown fact in his biography until now.

“I am making history tonight by being the first person with Asperger to serve as presenter on SNL… or at least the first to admit it ”, he commented at the beginning of his interlocution.

Minutes later and near the end of the opening speech, the businessman invited his mother to the stage , with whom he recalled some passages from his childhood. On the other hand, the participation of Miley Cyrus as the musical guest of the night.

Asperger syndrome

Asperger syndrome is a developmental disorder that is part of the autism spectrum and it has different affectations, such as verbal and non-verbal communication, resistance to accept changes; in reciprocal social interaction or in the inflexibility of thought.

However, this syndrome is not limiting. As proof of this is that a large number of famous people with this syndrome have developed their professional activities without any inconvenience. Anthony Hopkins, Steven Spielberg, Andy Warhol, Tim Burton, Keanu Reeves, Greta Thunberg, among many others, suffer from this disorder and have been successful in their respective fields.

