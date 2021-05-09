Appearing as a guest on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, revealed that have Asperger syndrome and he spoke again about the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

In his opening monologue on the traditional show, the billionaire boasted of being the first person with this syndrome to be invited to SNL. “Or at least the first to admit it,” she said..

“I know I’ve said or posted weird things, but it’s just the way my brain works. To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket,” he said. “Did you think he was going to be a relaxed, normal guy too?”

Elon Musk on the set of Saturday Night Live

On SNL, Musk made jokes about himself: from his tweets to his son’s unusual name. But also, as a great promoter of cryptocurrencies, he praised dogecoin without qualms.

Pressured to say exactly what this cryptocurrency was, the billionaire described it as “an unstoppable vehicle that is going to take over the world”. To later add that it really is a mess.

Then, for the second time this week, Musk changed the price of the coin, which fell as much as 49 cents during the broadcast of the show, when shortly before it was 74 cents, according to CoinDesk.

During the show, SNL actors wondered why the billionaire would have wanted to join them on set.

And in a segment about the Chinese rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere at the same time the show aired, they concluded that the space entrepreneur “I needed an alibi”.

