Tesla co-founder and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for being a “PC gamer.” This means that your preferred platform for playing games is the computer. But he recently released the only game he played on consoles: Halo.

The information was shared on his Twitter account when a user asked him, even knowing Elon’s liking for the PC, which console game had captured Musk’s attention. And he said that it is the Microsoft franchise, which was always exclusive to Xbox (until now), Halo.

Musk expressed on more than one occasion which are his favorite games, which are not conspicuously found in the science fiction genre: Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, Bioshock, Mass Effect 2, Fallout: New Vegas Y Saints Row IV.

In fact, last week he shook the hornet’s nest when he talked about the controversial Cyberpunk 2077. “With Cyberpunk, even fast patches have fast patches, but … good game.”

Of course, this had an impact on the market. Shares of CD Projekt Red rose in value 19% after Elon Musk’s posts, Bloomberg reported. The same thing that happened later with Bitcoin.

With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but… great game – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Halo Infinite: everything we know about the next installment

Halo Infinite It is the official name of Halo 6 and will arrive on PC, but not until after the first part of 2021.

After Infinite’s ill-received 2020 game reveal, 343 decided to re-evaluate its planned release date and push the game back by an entire year. That debut gave us a look at Halo Infinite’s main enemies, The Banished, and some new gadgets and weapons for Master Chief. Is also that new environment of Halo, which will be much larger than what is known so far.

Fan comments made it clear that Halo Infinite’s graphics were not up to expectations, and this was a problem for the community. In late 2020, 343 brought in Bungie veteran Joseph Staten to help guide Halo Infinite into its senior year.

Halo, the Microsoft saga, favorite of Elon Musk. Photo Microsoft

In December, Staten wrote a post saying that the Infinite launch was “just the beginning of the adventure” and said that regular updates are expected “sharing more about what we are doing and, most importantly, why are we doing it. “

It is also known that it will have a free multiplayer mode.

The idea of ​​the developer is that it be a “platform” game for the next 10 years. “We want Infinite to grow over time, instead of going to those numbered titles and have all the segmentation that we had before, “said Halo Infinite studio director Chris Lee in an interview with IGN.

“It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the beginning of the next ten years for Halo and then build it as we move forward with our fans and the community, “he added.