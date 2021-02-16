Elon musk he is the richest person in the world. As CEO of the aerospace company Spacex, the electric car maker Tesla and the neurotechnology company NeuralinkAmong others, the South African-born tycoon has a lot to manage every day.

On the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, Musk revealed that sleeps about 6 hours a day.

“I tried to sleep less, but then the total productivity decreases,” he said in an interview with CNBC. Anyway, he clarified: “I don’t want to sleep more than 6 (hours)”.

During the interview, the billionaire told how he builds his routine: “I work a lot, […] I’ll usually be in business meetings until one or two in the morning. Saturdays and Sundays usually not, but sometimes [sucede]”, He said.

Musk is in a relationship with singer Grimes.

Musk noted that in the past he used to hundreds of hours a week and sometimes even slept on the floor under his desk in Tesla’s office: “Some of those weeks It must have been 120 hours or something like that crazy“.

“There were times when, some weeks … I haven’t exactly counted, but I just slept a few hours, worked, slept a few hours, I worked seven days a week“Musk had told Kara Swisher in November 2018, recalling his effort to increase production of the Tesla Model 3.

Sometimes the billionaire even admitted that he reached sleep on the floor under his desk at Tesla, according to the newspaper The Wall street journal.

On the opposite side of this way of life is the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who called “obsolete” the routine of working 20 hours a day and sleeping only four, without vacations, to achieve business success.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey takes a more laid-back approach. Photo: Reuters

“Success means I work 20 hours a day and sleep four, because that’s what I read Elon Musk does … this is bullshit“Dorsey said in a recent episode of The Boardroom: Out of Office Podcast, according to a report by CNBC.

According to Dorsey, working 20 hours a day leads to burnout. “I’d rather optimize to make every hour meaningful, or every significant minute, that I maximize the number of hours or minutes that I’m working on something, ”he said on the podcast.

Dorsey practices vipassana meditation at work to help him get through the day. Then, after coffee, he walks a little over an hour to his place of work. As you walk to your office, you listen to podcasts to learn something new.

“The most important thing about that morning is that I meditated, which means I calmed my head, did some physical exercise, learned in just a short three-hour period before my meeting began,” Dorsey concluded.

SL