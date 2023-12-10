Elon Musk hits back hard against Leave the World Behind, a film in which Julia Roberts and her family are attacked by Teslas.

Julia Roberts is back this winter with an action film about the end of the world. The film by producer Sam Esmail (known from I Robot) has all the predictability the definitive Christmas commercial of the Speld. But oh well. The film currently enjoys a rating of 6.8 on IMDB. It looks great, nothing wrong with that. At least, not for the neutral disaster movie viewer.

However, Elon Musk has noticed something in the film that he does not like. And that makes sense. At some point tries pretty woman Julia namely to flee. But the road is then made unsafe and blocked by a whole bunch of white Teslas. These have been hacked by the big bad in the movie to cause chaos and misery. The Tesla blockade by Scandinavia has nothing to do with it.

The Muskias does not like the Model 3s being used for this at all. He says on his own platform X that Teslas will continue to work even if the world ends. They can simply continue on solar energy, while cars that run on conventional fuels are useless. Now that wasn't necessarily the point. The film is precisely about the fact that Teslas can drive 'autonomously'. And therefore can be hacked and then placed somewhere. At least in the fictional film world.

Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline! Elon Musk on his own X

So Teslas won't herald the end of the world. And if they do, Musk will simply leave the world behind and hop on a rocket to Mars. Whose deed.

