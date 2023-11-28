Musk said in a tweet on the

A senior Hamas official invited the American billionaire on Tuesday to visit the Gaza Strip to see the extent of the destruction caused by the Israeli bombing.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said in a press conference in Beirut, “We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility.”

Yesterday, Monday, Musk toured the site of the Hamas attack on Israel and declared his commitment to doing everything necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

Musk’s visit to the occupied territories comes after the White House condemned what it described as “anti-Semitism” by Musk and his famous platform, “formerly X-Twitter,” following his liking of a post that several human rights groups said referred to an old conspiracy theory and encouraged hatred.